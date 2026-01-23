What Pink Spots On Your Cheese Really Mean (And If It's Safe To Eat)

If you have any doubt about how much people love cheese, let the good people at the Cheese Reporter put your mind at ease. In 2023, the average American ate just over 40.5 pounds of cheese. As popular as cheese is, it's not without its potential hazards. Like any food, you need to store it properly and be on the alert for spoilage or other issues. The problem with cheese is that signs of spoilage can sometimes be confusing. For instance, what happens if pink spots develop on your cheese?

Tasting Table took this question to an expert. We asked Josh Windsor, Associate Director of Murray's Cheese Caves, what could cause pink spots and whether the cheese is still safe to eat. "Assuming that the cheese was kept properly refrigerated, nothing that can be seen on the surface of a cheese is specifically harmful," he told us. "The microbes responsible for food poisoning are invisible to the naked eye. This does not mean that the cheese will be tasty."

While it's good to know that it may not be harmful, no one wants to eat cheese if it's not tasty. Can you just cut the spots off? Windsor advises a bit of caution. "As a general rule of thumb, the less moisture in the cheese, the less impact the spot will have, and the easier it will be to cut around," he says. "So for your firmer cheeses like cheddar, cut away. If the cheese is soft like a Brie, it is usually better to just discard."