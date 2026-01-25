This Brand's Frozen Meatloaf Dinner Is The Worst Option In The Freezer Aisle
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Meatloaf is a fan favorite that's as hearty as it is comforting, and it freezes well. Consequently, many frozen dinner brands have a meatloaf dinner in their repertoire. However, not all brands have mastered the art of meatloaf. We found Boston Market's meatloaf to be the absolute worst option in the freezer aisle. It ranked as the worst product, not just in a tasting of Boston Market frozen dinners, but also in a multi-brand ranking of frozen meatloaf dinners.
Two independent taste tests confirmed that Boston Market's meatloaf is not worth buying. The meatloaf came in two slices that were more like a tough slab of beef than the soft, melt-in-your-mouth texture we were expecting. Not only was the meat unpleasantly hard and chewy, but it didn't taste like much of anything. Furthermore, instead of a typical tomato-based topping or glaze, this meatloaf came smothered in a brown gravy that didn't do it any favors. The biggest letdown was the accompanying mashed potatoes that were both powdery and watery. Even after trying to stir the starchy potato flakes into the watery mass, you could hardly call the results mashed potatoes. We couldn't even bring ourselves to swallow a full spoonful of them. While every element of this meatloaf dinner was worse than the next, not all of Boston Market's frozen dinners were inedible. If it's beef and potatoes you seek, you're better off with the brand's Country Fried beefsteak and mashed potatoes.
More negative reviews for Boston Market meatloaf
Walmart customers gave many scathing reviews of Boston Market's meatloaf dinner. One customer wrote, "The meat was mushy, reminded me of baby food and the mashed potatoes didn't taste like potatoes at all. More like flour mixed with water." We can attest to the mashed potatoes being a starchy, soupy disaster. But most customers complained about the meatloaf itself. One customer alleges that "it's not really meatloaf at all. It's basically Salisbury steak masquerading as meatloaf, and it has a very poor and subtly nauseating flavor and texture." To add insult to injury, one customer thought that the "gravy is basically a bunch of salt."
Customers on Reddit were more forgiving with reviews, many deeming the meatloaf a good option with a little doctoring up. One Redditor said, "I put all the gravy on the mashed potatoes and put [A.1.] and/or [Heinz 57] on the meatloaf." Another Redditor recommended adding one of the meatloaf patties to a hamburger bun with ketchup and [A.1.] to make a meatloaf sandwich. Still, if you have to douse the meatloaf in steak sauce and ketchup to make it edible, then you should probably avoid buying it. Plus, there are so many frozen meatloaf dinners worth picking up from the freezer section. We ranked Lean Cuisine meatloaf with mashed potatoes as the very best frozen meatloaf you can find at the grocery store. Hungry Man came in a close second, with veggies and a brownie for dessert.