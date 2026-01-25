This Brand's Frozen Meatloaf Dinner Is The Worst Option In The Freezer Aisle

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Meatloaf is a fan favorite that's as hearty as it is comforting, and it freezes well. Consequently, many frozen dinner brands have a meatloaf dinner in their repertoire. However, not all brands have mastered the art of meatloaf. We found Boston Market's meatloaf to be the absolute worst option in the freezer aisle. It ranked as the worst product, not just in a tasting of Boston Market frozen dinners, but also in a multi-brand ranking of frozen meatloaf dinners.

Two independent taste tests confirmed that Boston Market's meatloaf is not worth buying. The meatloaf came in two slices that were more like a tough slab of beef than the soft, melt-in-your-mouth texture we were expecting. Not only was the meat unpleasantly hard and chewy, but it didn't taste like much of anything. Furthermore, instead of a typical tomato-based topping or glaze, this meatloaf came smothered in a brown gravy that didn't do it any favors. The biggest letdown was the accompanying mashed potatoes that were both powdery and watery. Even after trying to stir the starchy potato flakes into the watery mass, you could hardly call the results mashed potatoes. We couldn't even bring ourselves to swallow a full spoonful of them. While every element of this meatloaf dinner was worse than the next, not all of Boston Market's frozen dinners were inedible. If it's beef and potatoes you seek, you're better off with the brand's Country Fried beefsteak and mashed potatoes.