The Chinese Techniques That Make Bacon 10X Better

Bacon rarely takes center stage on a plate — it is either sitting next to scrambled eggs and toast or tucked away in a sandwich along with lettuce and tomato — but it is always the show-stopper. It is a side dish that has main-character energy. Think about it. You put bacon in ice-cream and it is the bacon that sings. You use candied bacon as a cocktail garnish, and suddenly that is all anyone's talking about. But, while all bacon is great, some bacon is just greater than others. If you disagree, try some Chinese-style bacon called Lap Yuk or La Rou. It should be available at any Asian supermarket near you (or even on Amazon). The Chinese techniques, from flavoring to curing, make this version of bacon 10 times better, and it can be used in a wide variety of Asian dishes.

Bacon, essentially, is pork that has been salt-cured. Curing is a preservation process that involves drawing out the moisture from the meat to inhibit microbial growth and extend their shelf life. There are different types of bacon around the world, separated either by which cut of pork is used, the technique involved in curing, and how it is integrated into various dishes. American bacon and its Chinese cousins are both made using the same affordable pork cut: the belly. However, they are literally worlds apart when it comes to flavor and texture. American-style bacon celebrates the porky-ness of the meat and is crispy when cooked. Meanwhile, Chinese-style bacon is more aggressively seasoned and has a soft, chewy texture. This is because of the wide difference in the techniques and ingredients used in the curing process.