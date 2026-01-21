This Canned Spinach Brand Easily Earns The Title For Best On The Shelves

Canned spinach may not compare to cooking it fresh, but it is a lifesaver and a penny saver for effortless meals on a budget. We sampled five different canned spinach brands from major grocery stores, ranking each can according to flavor, texture, quantity, and price. While the contenders all had similar flavors and textures, the Great Value brand from Walmart beat out the competition in price and quantity of product. The spinach was well seasoned and tender, but what won it the top ranking was the giant spinach to water ratio.

Where many cans contained nearly as much water as greens, Great Value spinach was filled to the brim with spinach. It was also the second cheapest option of the group. Considering how much spinach was in each can, we might consider it the cheapest price for the quantity. Walmart customers seem to agree with our ranking with plenty of 5-star reviews on the company's website. One customer wrote that the spinach is "cleaner than ever before, no twigs or stems. I've eaten hundreds of cans." Plus, one Walmart customer said "it did not sacrifice color, texture or flavor, just as delicious." Like us, other customers wrote that compared to other brands, Great Value spinach had a lot more spinach. One customer complimented how tightly packed the spinach was, which could yield up to three servings. Consequently, the Great Value brand lives up to its name.