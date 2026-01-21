This Canned Spinach Brand Easily Earns The Title For Best On The Shelves
Canned spinach may not compare to cooking it fresh, but it is a lifesaver and a penny saver for effortless meals on a budget. We sampled five different canned spinach brands from major grocery stores, ranking each can according to flavor, texture, quantity, and price. While the contenders all had similar flavors and textures, the Great Value brand from Walmart beat out the competition in price and quantity of product. The spinach was well seasoned and tender, but what won it the top ranking was the giant spinach to water ratio.
Where many cans contained nearly as much water as greens, Great Value spinach was filled to the brim with spinach. It was also the second cheapest option of the group. Considering how much spinach was in each can, we might consider it the cheapest price for the quantity. Walmart customers seem to agree with our ranking with plenty of 5-star reviews on the company's website. One customer wrote that the spinach is "cleaner than ever before, no twigs or stems. I've eaten hundreds of cans." Plus, one Walmart customer said "it did not sacrifice color, texture or flavor, just as delicious." Like us, other customers wrote that compared to other brands, Great Value spinach had a lot more spinach. One customer complimented how tightly packed the spinach was, which could yield up to three servings. Consequently, the Great Value brand lives up to its name.
Ways to enjoy canned spinach
Canned spinach has countless uses that improve upon its flavor and texture. One Walmart customer suggested adding it to ramen. We think the spinach would be the perfect veggie to sneak into a Tuscan white bean soup or an Italian wedding soup with meatballs. Keeping with the Italian theme, a frittata would benefit from a can of spinach, but even stirring some into your scrambled eggs or omelet would bring a hearty texture and plenty of nutrients.
Canned spinach has a slightly bitter, slightly salty flavor that will take hot sandwiches to the next level. You can use it instead of broccoli rabe in a roast pork sandwich, a Philly classic that predates the cheesesteak. Balance out the bitterness of the spinach with some creamy cheese by incorporating it into your next grilled cheese or quesadilla. Blend canned spinach with ricotta for stuffed shells or spinach lasagna. Bring a salty briny type of cheese to pair with canned spinach in an easier version of spanakopita. Of course, there is no easier canned spinach recipe than spinach artichoke dip, a veritable dump-it recipe that uses multiple canned and packaged ingredients. If you are not a fan of the texture of canned spinach, you can easily blend it up for sauces, soups, and even smoothies. We use spinach instead of basil in our favorite almond and mint pesto, for example. A cream of spinach soup would also be a flavorful and healthy meal to sop up with some crusty bread.