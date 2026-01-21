The Best Frozen Turkey Dinner Is Actually A Pot Pie — And You Already Know The Brand
If you are upset about only eating a turkey once a year on Thanksgiving, then the frozen dinner industry is here to satisfy your turkey cravings all year long. Of course, not all of these meals are worth putting in your shopping cart. That's why we tasted and ranked 10 frozen turkey dinners, focusing primarily on the quality, taste, and tenderness of the turkey, but also factoring in the taste, texture, and balance of the sides.
It is probably no surprise that the best frozen turkey dinner comes from the well-known brand, Marie Callender's. However, we were surprised that our favorite turkey dinner was actually a pot pie. Of course, Marie Callender's is famous for its dessert pies, and the chain has clearly translated its mastery to savory pies with this turkey pot pie. Stuffed with turkey, carrots, peas, celery, and onions in a buttery, flakey crust, Marie Callender's turkey pot pie is the perfect single-serving meal that is as satisfying and comforting as any conventional turkey dinner. The large chunks of turkey were plentiful and juicy, while the creamy gravy was perfectly seasoned. The crust, of course, is one of the highlights of this meal, a perfectly flakey, buttery, and crumbly texture to layer onto tender meat and veggies, and a velvety gravy. While cooking instructions include a microwave method, we highly recommend opting for the longer oven bake because it has the most profound effect on the flakiness of the crust.
More rave reviews for Marie Callender's turkey pot pie
We found many rave reviews for Marie Callender's turkey pot pie from Target customers. One customer wrote that the pot pie had the "perfect amount of meat to vegetable ratio! They are also really nostalgic! They remind me of my childhood!" In fact, many customers noted the nostalgia factor as a plus. One customer was pleasantly surprised, stating,"I thought it would be a mushy texture but it surprised me with the freshness of everything," while another customer noted, "If it's not homemade this is the next best thing! Quick and easy comfort food." The flakiness of the crust was a common source of compliments from happy customers who also lauded the tenderness of the meat and the richness of the gravy. There were a few complaints about how salty the gravy was, but most customers enjoyed the seasoning.
The restaurant and prepared foods company doesn't just know how to master turkey pot pie. The brand also offers both a beef and chicken pot pie that ranked highly in our taste test of 16 Marie Callender's frozen dinners. Of course, Marie Callender's is also the master of turkey dinners in general as its turkey and stuffing frozen dinner is our very favorite from its line and tastes exactly like Thanksgiving dinner. If you are looking for a dessert pie to round out your turkey dinner, Marie Callender's Dutch apple pie is hands-down the best store-bought apple pie you can buy.