The Iconic Design From '90s Fast Food That People Want In Their Dining Rooms Now

While parachute pants and frosted tips might be better off left in the past, plenty of '90s kids will admit that it was a peak era for snacks, toys, and decor. If there is one thing we have learned throughout the years, it is that trends always cycle back. While minimalistic dining rooms may be on their way out in this particular month, who's to say it won't see a major comeback in another five or six years? The design trend on everyone's mind at the moment isn't inflatable furniture or fake ivy climbing up kitchen cabinets — it's the bright pops of color and geometric patterns iconic to the Taco Bells of the 1990s.

Think bold, mismatching colors on the table and funky triangles, squiggles, and whorls painted onto the walls. This design trend involves pops of color such as purples, pinks, teals, yellows — those bright, eye-catching colors thrown all around the dining room, the same way you would see them when you walked into fast food restaurants in the '90s. Retro lamps on the bar, wallpaper borders along the wall, or even vibrant painted cabinets are just a few of the things making a scene in the current dining room decorating space. The 2010s may have been the time for modern farmhouse decor, but as we trudge through the latter half of the 2020s, people are interested in bringing color and fun into their dining rooms and leaving the wooden signs with kitschy sayings behind, along with 17 other outdated kitchen design trends.