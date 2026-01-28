9 Kitchens That Mix Wood Tones Without Clashing

Mixing wood tones can be a bold and rewarding design choice, but the potential for unseemly clashing is real. With a room as important as your kitchen, you want the space to feel inviting, stylish, and functional all at once. Before diving head-first into mixed wood tones, research the different ways to avoid a potentially ugly contrast.

Kitchen flooring, backsplashes, cabinets, countertops, and even light fixtures all have the potential to be transformed with a wooden facelift. It's a timeless design choice that is well-deserving of its trending viral moment. We compiled a collection of kitchen designs that knock the mixed wood tone trend out of the park. With an artful eye and thoughtful decor choices, different shades of wood that may seem like they would contrast can come together harmoniously in your kitchen. The following kitchens utilize creative design tricks like incorporating other natural textures like stone, unique wooden placement, patterned flooring, and bold tile backsplashes to tie together different wood tones into a cohesive and dreamy cooking space.