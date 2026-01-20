Many Visitors Skip What Rick Steves Considers To Be One Of France's Top Foodie Experiences
Beyond its iconic dishes like beef bourguignon and classic ratatouille, France is home to some of the world's most beloved gastronomic products: Brie cheese, butter, Champagne, foie gras, and baguettes are just a handful of the most well-known. Behind each of these diverse products are high-quality ingredients, and France takes this seriously. According to travel writer Rick Steves, there's no better way to get a taste of the favorites — and experience the country's commitment to fresh, local products — than at a French food market.
Steves has traveled all over L'Hexagone, but one region that stands out to him is Burgundy. He took an 'unapologetically hedonistic' trip there in which he basked in the beauty of Louhans Market – an enormous, vibrant weekly food market in Louhans. Steves sampled a bit of everything on his market shopping trip, including a cheese from the Pyrenees and fresh olives. He took home a bunch of radishes, too, proving that you don't need to do an entire grocery shop when visiting food markets in France; you can pick up a few things that look especially fresh, or you can simply sample your way through, since tastings are usually free.
Louhans Market is a must-visit for foodies in France. However, the country is home to thousands of incredible food markets, each with their own distinct energy and local products. In Paris, Steves recommends a trip to Rue Cler for iconic food shops, and in Aix-en-Provence, he recommends the daily market in Place Richelme for southern France specialties.
Navigate a French food market like a pro
In a Rick Steves' Europe blog post, Rick Steves said the food markets of France "are as important as the museums." But they might be a little intimidating if you don't speak the language and aren't quite familiar with local customs. Of course, every market is different, but there are some essential tips you can keep in mind when visiting one in France to ensure a successful experience.
In general, the best time to shop at a farmer's market is on the earlier side. You're certain to find more variety when the market first opens, and many markets in France open around 8 a.m. Plus, you won't have to dodge as many people, which will make it a more pleasant experience in general. If you're planning on buying anything, remember that cash is key. While some bigger vendors might accept credit cards, most prefer cash.
You should also remember to keep your hands away from produce — at least until you get a feel of the vendor and its rules. If you see something you want, simply point to it. Don't be afraid to try produce you're unfamiliar with, either — especially if it's in season. While it might not be feasible to cook while traveling, one of Steves' favorite ways to save money in Europe is with picnics. Pick a little bit of everything that looks intriguing, find a picturesque park, and dig in.