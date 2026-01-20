Many Visitors Skip What Rick Steves Considers To Be One Of France's Top Foodie Experiences

Beyond its iconic dishes like beef bourguignon and classic ratatouille, France is home to some of the world's most beloved gastronomic products: Brie cheese, butter, Champagne, foie gras, and baguettes are just a handful of the most well-known. Behind each of these diverse products are high-quality ingredients, and France takes this seriously. According to travel writer Rick Steves, there's no better way to get a taste of the favorites — and experience the country's commitment to fresh, local products — than at a French food market.

Steves has traveled all over L'Hexagone, but one region that stands out to him is Burgundy. He took an 'unapologetically hedonistic' trip there in which he basked in the beauty of Louhans Market – an enormous, vibrant weekly food market in Louhans. Steves sampled a bit of everything on his market shopping trip, including a cheese from the Pyrenees and fresh olives. He took home a bunch of radishes, too, proving that you don't need to do an entire grocery shop when visiting food markets in France; you can pick up a few things that look especially fresh, or you can simply sample your way through, since tastings are usually free.

Louhans Market is a must-visit for foodies in France. However, the country is home to thousands of incredible food markets, each with their own distinct energy and local products. In Paris, Steves recommends a trip to Rue Cler for iconic food shops, and in Aix-en-Provence, he recommends the daily market in Place Richelme for southern France specialties.