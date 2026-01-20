Make Chickpeas Taste Better Than Potato Chips With This Easy Pantry Staple

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you love your salty snacks (and who doesn't?), we have a game-changing idea. Potato chips are irresistibly delicious, but we all know the unfortunate truth that they're a far cry from healthy, with their sodium and unhealthy fats. But you don't have to give up the experience of enjoying a crunchy, savory snack; in fact, you can even upgrade that experience with chickpeas. Health-wise, chickpeas are nearly the opposite of potato chips with protein, fiber, manganese, vitamin B6, potassium, and more. They're also super tasty with their toothsome, nutty, creamy, earthy character. It's so easy to make crispy chickpeas in your air fryer or your oven, which already gets you a snack just as satisfying — if not, more — than potato chips. But with a sprinkle of ranch powder, you'll forget you're not indulging on a crave-worthy but not-so-healthy treat.

You can buy Hidden Valley ranch seasoning powder, or easily make your own ranch powder, too, just by whisking together salt, garlic, onion, buttermilk powder, and dried dill, parsley, and chives. There are plenty of creative ways to use ranch powder, so it's more than well worth having it in your pantry — and ranch powder-seasoned chickpeas are so good, they're reason enough. All you have to do is toss chickpeas in an oil like avocado oil and the seasoning, and then roast in the oven for about half an hour or in the air fryer for 10 minutes.