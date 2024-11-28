How To Roast Canned Vs Dry Chickpeas

Roasting chickpeas transforms them into the crunchiest, most flavorful versions of themselves. A stint in the oven removes all moisture, thereby concentrating their savoriness, crisping them up, and introducing any seasonings you sprinkle over them before roasting them. Unlike raw vegetables, however, you must roast chickpeas from their cooked form. Therefore, the only real difference between roasting canned versus dry chickpeas is the extra steps involved in cooking dry chickpeas.

Unlike vegetables, dried chickpeas have virtually no water content, and moisture is needed even in a dry cooking method like roasting. While you still need to dry the canned or cooked chickpeas with a towel before roasting them, the moisture that remains inside of them is key to getting the airy, crunchy texture that makes roasted chickpeas so addicting. If you were to put dry chickpeas into the oven, they'd transform into inedible, burnt jawbreakers.

To instill the moisture necessary to roast dry chickpeas, they require an overnight soak, followed by an hour and a half simmer in a saucepan. If you have an instant pot or pressure cooker, you can cook beans from dry without soaking them in around 45 minutes. If you pre-soak your beans, they'll take anywhere from 10 to 15 minutes to cook in a pressure cooker. Canned chickpeas may be more convenient, but we think dried chickpeas soaked and cooked from scratch taste better. Whether you're using canned or cooked chickpeas, draining them is the first step to roasting them.

