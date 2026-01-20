NYC's Petit Chou Makes Pastries That Look Too Good To Be Real Until You Taste Them

Located on the top of Manhattan's East Village neighborhood, Petit Chou calls itself a French-inspired bakery, focusing especially on choux pastry, which it describes as "light, crispy, with a tender interior and a perfectly hollow center," making them ideal for filling and topping with various creams and flavors. The bakery's display case rivals that of a Parisian patisserie, filled with eclairs and viennoiserie that look almost too perfect to be real. Petit Chou's Instagram page is filled with images of pastries baked to a deep golden brown, with so many fine layers of laminated dough that you might think they are the work of AI art rather than the perfectly honed skills of a team of bakers.

Petit Chou's menu features standard pastries like croissants, danishes, and cinnamon rolls, but it also boasts more creative items. Standouts include a tiramisu cream puff, which has two layers of chocolate choux pastry filled with both coffee cream and coffee jam, stacked with a layer of mascarpone whip, and a double chocolate croissant, with infinite layers of laminated chocolate dough in a cylinder, baked with standard chocolate batons inside, then filled with chocolate cremeux.

The bakery also has savory items, like a breakfast croissandwich with scrambled eggs, bacon, and American cheese inside of two slices of bread-shaped croissant dough, a perfect play on New Yorks's famous bodega sandwich the BEC (bacon egg and cheese), or a scallion cream cheese danish, a perfect square of laminated croissant dough dusted with everything bagel seasoning and topped with scallion cream cheese.