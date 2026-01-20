These Ridiculously Easy 2-Ingredient Puff Pastries Are Chocolatey Perfection

Even though we will always defend the viewpoint that the best way to eat Nutella is with a spoon straight out of the jar, this beloved creamy hazelnut spread actually has many creative uses in the kitchen. It's super easy to bake with and handy to have in the pantry when you're craving a rich chocolatey dessert that tastes homemade without taking hours to prep. For example, the easy-peasy two-ingredient chocolate puff pastries.

You only need Nutella and puff pastry for this dessert, and perhaps a little bit of flour to sprinkle on the counter if the store-bought pastry you're working with is too sticky. Roll out the pastry and cut it into squares. The size of the squares can vary per your preference, but you definitely want them to be big enough to hold the filling. Put a dollop of Nutella at the center of each square, then fold them to form triangles. Seal the edges by pressing down on them or use a little bit of water as the glue. Egg whites work, too.

The triangle pockets are now ready to bake. Put them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper and bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about 10 minutes. When the puff pastry expands and gets a browned top, you'll know the pockets are done. Despite the temptation, don't eat them straight out of the oven, as the Nutella inside of them is piping hot!