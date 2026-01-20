Why A Paper Towel Is A Game-Changer For Luscious Homemade Cookies

Everyone knows the struggle: You whip up a batch of homemade cookies that are great the first day, but are either too dry and crisp or soft and soggy on day two. While you could make a single-serve cookie recipe instead of a batch of several dozen, one of the easier ways to solve your cookie conundrum is to switch up your storage method.

We first have to answer the question: What actually causes cookies to go stale? Well, it's due to a chemical process called starch retrogradation; once baked goods leave the heat of the oven, the starch molecules recrystallize — a process that's expedited by exposure to air. The most logical solution, of course, is not to leave your cookies sitting out on a plate. But to preserve their texture even more, you may want to reach for that roll of paper towels.

Once your cookies have adequately cooled, you can place them into a sealed container — like a resealable bag or food storage bin — with a dampened (not soaked) paper towel. If you have a particularly large batch, try layering paper towels in between the cookies. The damp paper towel will release moisture back into the cookies, preventing them from becoming too hard. You'll want to change this paper towel when it starts to dry to encourage your cookies to stay as soft and luscious as possible.