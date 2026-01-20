Why A Paper Towel Is A Game-Changer For Luscious Homemade Cookies
Everyone knows the struggle: You whip up a batch of homemade cookies that are great the first day, but are either too dry and crisp or soft and soggy on day two. While you could make a single-serve cookie recipe instead of a batch of several dozen, one of the easier ways to solve your cookie conundrum is to switch up your storage method.
We first have to answer the question: What actually causes cookies to go stale? Well, it's due to a chemical process called starch retrogradation; once baked goods leave the heat of the oven, the starch molecules recrystallize — a process that's expedited by exposure to air. The most logical solution, of course, is not to leave your cookies sitting out on a plate. But to preserve their texture even more, you may want to reach for that roll of paper towels.
Once your cookies have adequately cooled, you can place them into a sealed container — like a resealable bag or food storage bin — with a dampened (not soaked) paper towel. If you have a particularly large batch, try layering paper towels in between the cookies. The damp paper towel will release moisture back into the cookies, preventing them from becoming too hard. You'll want to change this paper towel when it starts to dry to encourage your cookies to stay as soft and luscious as possible.
Other methods to soften your cookies
If you don't have a roll of paper towels at your disposal, there are an array of other tools that you can use to keep your cookies as fresh as can be. In the same way that a moistened paper towel moderates the moisture in the cookies, a slice of plain sandwich bread can also regulate the amount of moisture in your container. If you go this route, you'll want to make sure to use a plain slice of bread – meaning skip the seedy ryes, everything bagels, or crunchy baguette that won't moderate the humidity the same way that a slice of trusty Wonder bread would. Swap your slice out when it starts to get crispy and dried out, and avoid pairing a gluten-containing slice of bread with gluten-free cookies to prevent cross-contamination and make it unsafe for those with gluten allergies or intolerances.
Other ways to soften hard cookies include with an apple slice — you'll just need to be extra vigilant about the apple going mushy and bad after a few days. And, when all else fails, soften up a hard cookie by dipping it into a glass of milk.