This One Convenience Might Have You Buying An Air Fryer Over A Toaster Oven
When deciding between buying an air fryer and a toaster oven, a little research will show you that both appliances are capable of cooking a variety of dishes and baked goods, and can even in many cases be used in place of an oven. However, there's one key convenience that might just have you buying an air fryer, regardless: efficiency. Air fryers are known for their speedy convection cooking — often cooking a variety of foods from baked goods to fish to crispy air fryer sweet potato fries in less than 20 or 30 minutes. This is because air fryers are essentially designed to be small, efficient appliances that function like convection ovens, distributing hot air around food so it cooks up nice, crisp, and quick — with minimal moisture and steam that can generate moist or soggy food. Best of all, you can cook foods like mac and cheese in the air fryer in a fraction of the time compared to ovens and toaster ovens.
A combination of fast hot air circulation, higher than electric oven heats, and appliance components like baskets with holes help speed the process along further. In comparison, while some toaster ovens have convection settings that circulate air, most have heating elements much like conventional ovens. Toaster ovens can bake an roasted Brussel sprouts or tofu quicker than the oven, but still usually don't beat the efficiency and speed of an air fryer.
More considerations to help you choose the right appliance
If your key desire is quick cook times and the ability to make flawlessly crisp food that's a healthy alternative to frying, without the grease, go with an air fryer. However, other than efficiency, you will want to consider what kinds of food you'll be cooking most in the appliance. Air fryers do come in different sizes and options, from those with oven racks to those with fryer-like baskets, allowing you to cook anything from whole chickens to green beans. You can even cook unexpected foods in the air fryer, including "boiled" eggs and french toast.
But it is worth noting that space can be an issue and many air fryers have a circular shape. So, if you prefer the large rectangular area that traditional toaster ovens offer for cooking casseroles and trays of flatbread, you might prefer it over an air fryer. Further, toast tends to turn out better in the conventional heating method of a toaster oven (don't mess with a good thing), allowing for that perfect crisp, browned slice of bread that you just can't really achieve in the convection heating of an air fryer. Toaster ovens also often come with broiler settings, so that could be idea if you like a char or grill-like finish on your food. Overall, when considering which appliance to buy, decide what's most important to you based on your preferences for speed, types of dishes you'll cook, and capacity of the appliance.