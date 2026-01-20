This One Convenience Might Have You Buying An Air Fryer Over A Toaster Oven

When deciding between buying an air fryer and a toaster oven, a little research will show you that both appliances are capable of cooking a variety of dishes and baked goods, and can even in many cases be used in place of an oven. However, there's one key convenience that might just have you buying an air fryer, regardless: efficiency. Air fryers are known for their speedy convection cooking — often cooking a variety of foods from baked goods to fish to crispy air fryer sweet potato fries in less than 20 or 30 minutes. This is because air fryers are essentially designed to be small, efficient appliances that function like convection ovens, distributing hot air around food so it cooks up nice, crisp, and quick — with minimal moisture and steam that can generate moist or soggy food. Best of all, you can cook foods like mac and cheese in the air fryer in a fraction of the time compared to ovens and toaster ovens.

A combination of fast hot air circulation, higher than electric oven heats, and appliance components like baskets with holes help speed the process along further. In comparison, while some toaster ovens have convection settings that circulate air, most have heating elements much like conventional ovens. Toaster ovens can bake an roasted Brussel sprouts or tofu quicker than the oven, but still usually don't beat the efficiency and speed of an air fryer.