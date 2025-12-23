The Case For Cooking Mac And Cheese In The Air Fryer

The critics who say air fryers are overrated have never made mac and cheese in the appliance, and it shows. Comfort food is always worth being done well, but we often crave it when we're stressed or running short on time, without much energy to cook something from scratch. With an air fryer, the ultimate comfort food of mac and cheese can be made faster than in an oven, without sacrificing flavor or texture.

We spoke to Coco Morante, recipe developer and author of "The Instant Kitchen Meal Prep Cookbook," to get her perspective on this unexpected food that we'd put into an air fryer every single time. "The air fryer is a great option for mac and cheese," she told us, praising the texture of the end result. "You can get a crispy, golden crust on top while the mac underneath stays creamy."

The air fryer can crisp up the dish at the very end or cook it entirely from scratch. "If you're using a recipe that starts with uncooked noodles, you'll want to cover the dish tightly with foil for most of the cooking time," Morante advised, instructing that the foil should be tucked "all the way underneath the dish so that it doesn't come loose during cooking." Don't worry, you won't be compromising the texture. As Morante points out, "When the noodles are cooked through, you can uncover the dish and crank the heat for a few minutes to get that crispy top."