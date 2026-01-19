Don't Bother Buying A Popcorn Maker If You Already Own This Common Appliance

In the snack hall of fame, popcorn's status is cemented. It's an eternally perfect snack: crunchy and airy, satisfying and starchy on its own but also an ideal canvas for an infinite number of flavor additions, and even healthy depending on how you make it. From a good, old-fashioned buttered tub for movie night to spicy citrus flavored popcorn when you want a snack to impress party guests, you might be popping kernels fairly often. So often, in fact, that you may consider purchasing a popcorn maker. But you might not need to spend that cash — and sacrifice precious kitchen storage space — if you already have a slow cooker.

There are all kinds of unexpected foods you can make in your slow cooker, from fruit jam to chocolate desserts, which really helps you get even more mileage out of this appliance. Popcorn is a prime example. All you have to do is set your slow cooker to sauté, let it heat up for a few minutes, and then add some fat to keep the corn kernels from sticking to the cooker's bottom. Add your kernels once the oil or butter is hot, and don't forget to stir everything for an even coating before placing the lid on the cooker to let the popping magic begin. In just three or four minutes, you'll hear the popping slow down, after which your freshly popped corn will be ready for munching.