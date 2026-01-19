Don't Bother Buying A Popcorn Maker If You Already Own This Common Appliance
In the snack hall of fame, popcorn's status is cemented. It's an eternally perfect snack: crunchy and airy, satisfying and starchy on its own but also an ideal canvas for an infinite number of flavor additions, and even healthy depending on how you make it. From a good, old-fashioned buttered tub for movie night to spicy citrus flavored popcorn when you want a snack to impress party guests, you might be popping kernels fairly often. So often, in fact, that you may consider purchasing a popcorn maker. But you might not need to spend that cash — and sacrifice precious kitchen storage space — if you already have a slow cooker.
There are all kinds of unexpected foods you can make in your slow cooker, from fruit jam to chocolate desserts, which really helps you get even more mileage out of this appliance. Popcorn is a prime example. All you have to do is set your slow cooker to sauté, let it heat up for a few minutes, and then add some fat to keep the corn kernels from sticking to the cooker's bottom. Add your kernels once the oil or butter is hot, and don't forget to stir everything for an even coating before placing the lid on the cooker to let the popping magic begin. In just three or four minutes, you'll hear the popping slow down, after which your freshly popped corn will be ready for munching.
Slow cooker popcorn is easy and flavor options are endless
Slow cooker popcorn takes about the same amount of time as microwave popcorn does, and it can be healthier. Granted, you may not need to worry as much about getting sick from microwave popcorn anymore, as some concerning chemicals that brands used to use have been banned by the FDA. However, many of these brands' popcorns still have high saturated fat and sodium levels which you can avoid by popping your own kernels. Plenty of people have been returning to vintage popcorn-preparation methods as well, like popping corn over the stove. Using the slow cooker, however, can be even faster and easier.
That convenience will have you experimenting with different ideas for making your best popcorn yet. Try caramel corn, for example: Once you already have several cups of popped popcorn, heat butter, baking soda, vanilla, and salt in the slow cooker, then stir in the popcorn and let it all cook together for a few minutes. Or, just pop the corn in the slow cooker and then toss it in whatever you like in a mixing bowl. Make ranch-seasoned popcorn, opt for a spicy blend of chili powder, red pepper flakes, garlic powder, and parmesan cheese, sprinkle in everything bagel seasoning, or add any other herbs, spices, and cheeses. Or, go sweet with a few dashes of lemon or orange zest; toss in any candy, nut, marshmallow, crumbled cookie, or chocolate chip mix-ins; drizzle some chocolate, Nutella, or peanut butter; or sprinkle warm seasonings like cinnamon, ginger, and pumpkin pie spice.