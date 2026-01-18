12 Walmart Marketside Soups, Ranked Worst To Best

Budget shoppers are all too familiar with stores' private-label, low-cost brands. At Target, that equates to the Good & Gather label. At Kroger, Smart Way is the name to find for major savings. And if you're a Walmart loyalist, the first brand that likely comes to mind is Great Value. But Walmart's private label dealings don't stop there. There's another brand quietly holding court in the deli section, known as Marketside. It's a one-stop shop for fresh, prepared foods like bakery items, produce, salads, and sandwiches. There's undoubtedly a lot to love, but it's the soup selection that truly deserves a closer look.

The Marketside brand is flush with a wide variety of soups. They run the gamut from stews and chowders to gumbo and bisques, and sit like a comfort food rainbow on the chilled shelves. Compared to the competition (namely, Panera Bread at-home soups), they're more affordable and offer a more diverse range of ingredients and flavors. They lure you in with their ready-to-eat ease, but are they any good? I recently scooped up a slew of 12 Marketside soups to find out.

Once I got them home, I heated them according to instructions and tried out each soup individually. I judged them on their thickness and texture, freshness, ingredients, and the range of flavors that they offer. Then, I ranked them from my least favorite to my top-rated bowlfuls. Here's how each Marketside soup measured up.