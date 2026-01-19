Walmart's Worst Great Value Coffee Creamer Is So Bad, We Wish We'd Never Tasted It
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If Walmart's store-brand coffee creamers have taught us anything, it's that "Great Value" doesn't always correspond to great taste. The famed supermarket's exclusive in-house groceries are indeed ultra-cheap, and many also have an excellent level of quality, including some of its coffee fixings. But when we tasted and ranked Great Value coffee creamers from worst to best, we found the bottom-ranking Original flavor to be such a dud that we regret even trying it.
"Original" coffee creamer sounds like it should taste generic and inoffensive, but this product commits far greater sins. Our taste tester found that the bizarre, off-putting taste actually strengthened the bitter, acidic notes in coffee, rather than smoothing them over and elevating the whole drink, as a good creamer should. It's so unpleasant that even latte fans would probably rather drink black coffee than a cup with this Great Value stinker in it.
This creamer also doesn't contain any added sugar, which could appeal to drinkers who watch their intake of the sweet stuff. But when a product tastes this strange and has no special flavorings or even a touch of sweetness, plain old milk and sugar will do far more justice to your java. Better yet, make an easy DIY coffee creamer in under five minutes using just a few ingredients. But if Great Value's low prices still have a hold on you, other Walmart shoppers have offered opinions on which coffee creamer flavors are truly worth a few bucks.
What Walmart shoppers think of Great Value coffee creamer flavors
While we thought the Great Value Original coffee creamer was too lousy to drink, some Walmart customers enjoy the product, especially due to the lack of added sugar or other sweeteners. However, others agreed with our poor assessment. "This was not good," one reviewer on Walmart's website wrote. "If chemicals could go sour, that's what it would taste like ... Just low quality, greasy, sour chemical." Other customers cited a plastic smell that turned them off from even tasting it, or complained that the creamer went bad extremely fast.
Another common and rather unnerving complaint is that this creamer smells and tastes metallic, almost like pennies. Dozens of reviews report this bizarre phenomenon, including some gripes from shoppers who used to like the product. In other words, you'll save some cash buying this item, but your java might taste like all the coins you didn't spend.
We didn't personally pick up any icky metal-like notes in our cup, meaning it could have been a batching issue, but none of these comments will endear anyone to Great Value's original creamer. However, that's not to say all of its siblings are equally bad. Hazelnut and Italian Sweet Crème ranked among the flavors we really enjoyed, and the latter is a widely-beloved fan favorite. French Vanilla also comes highly rated by customers. Walmart's label may not be one of the best coffee creamer brands ever, but some flavors do a good job for an unbeatable price.