Walmart's Worst Great Value Coffee Creamer Is So Bad, We Wish We'd Never Tasted It

If Walmart's store-brand coffee creamers have taught us anything, it's that "Great Value" doesn't always correspond to great taste. The famed supermarket's exclusive in-house groceries are indeed ultra-cheap, and many also have an excellent level of quality, including some of its coffee fixings. But when we tasted and ranked Great Value coffee creamers from worst to best, we found the bottom-ranking Original flavor to be such a dud that we regret even trying it.

"Original" coffee creamer sounds like it should taste generic and inoffensive, but this product commits far greater sins. Our taste tester found that the bizarre, off-putting taste actually strengthened the bitter, acidic notes in coffee, rather than smoothing them over and elevating the whole drink, as a good creamer should. It's so unpleasant that even latte fans would probably rather drink black coffee than a cup with this Great Value stinker in it.

This creamer also doesn't contain any added sugar, which could appeal to drinkers who watch their intake of the sweet stuff. But when a product tastes this strange and has no special flavorings or even a touch of sweetness, plain old milk and sugar will do far more justice to your java. Better yet, make an easy DIY coffee creamer in under five minutes using just a few ingredients. But if Great Value's low prices still have a hold on you, other Walmart shoppers have offered opinions on which coffee creamer flavors are truly worth a few bucks.