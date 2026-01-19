Is It Okay To Cook Ground Beef That Smells A Little?

Picture this: You've got a skillet on the stovetop and a plan to make a meat sauce for pasta. As you open the package of ground beef, a strange smell hits your nose. It's not exactly rotten, but it's definitely off. The meat isn't green or moldy, but something feels wrong. How bad does bad meat really smell? Is it safe to use if it just smells a little weird? In an interview with Tasting Table, Chef John Politte, founder and host of It's Only Food, had a quick and simple answer: "Absolutely not! When in doubt, throw it out."

Bad beef doesn't always smell rotten or putrid; instead, it can give off a sweet or sour odor that signals bacterial growth. If you're rolling the dice on whether ground beef is good enough to eat, there's a chance it could make you and the rest of your family incredibly ill. It could even be deadly. Nothing is worth that risk.

If you can't tell if your meat is spoiled based on smell, Politte has some other red flags to look for. "Fresh beef is typically bright red due to its exposure to oxygen. Spoiled beef may turn brown, green, or gray." Those color changes can indicate the presence of dangerous bacteria. "A thin, sticky, or slimy layer on the surface of the beef suggests bacterial activity. Fresh beef should feel moist but not sticky or slippery," Politte adds. Be on the lookout for any moldy spots, too.