Alton Brown's Fast Food Joint Of Choice Is A Classic For Meat Lovers

Reminiscing on the fast food memories of his childhood, Brown says that "every two weeks we got to go, and I got to have one little hamburger at McDonald's." He goes on to explain that unlike the Arby's sandwich which has retained the taste and quality he remembers fondly, "every other fast food tastes different to me than from my childhood." Brown may have a point, as many fast food companies have made changes to recipes and ingredients over the years, and even McDonald's french fries don't taste the same as they used to. But thankfully for fans of Arby's roast beef sandwich, Brown recalls "last time I had one, still tasted like Arby's."

Brown explains that though he has great memories of eating McDonald's as a child, "I cannot have McDonald's in my mouth... everything tastes like it's made out of sugar," he continues, "Everything's sweet to me." Brown also has a bone to pick with another fast food giant, Chick-fil-A, that seemingly broke his heart when they discontinued one of his favorites. "I broke up with them when they stopped making slaw," explains Brown. "I can't talk about it, but I'm still not over it. I love their slaw." If you also eliminated fast food from your diet, try our recipe for a "better than Arby's" beef and cheddar sandwich to satisfy your cravings.

