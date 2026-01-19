Anthony Bourdain Tried Hot Dogs In Denver, But They Weren't Your Average Franks
When Anthony Bourdain returned to Denver for "No Reservations" in 2009, he wasn't expecting much. He had what he called a "checkered, even tortured relationship" with the city, he said on season six's "Heartland" episode, while recalling a past book tour that left him wandering around the city center hungry and disappointed. But his distaste for the Mile High City was about to completely change, and it was partially thanks to a former repo man armed with a hot dog cart and a cream cheese gun.
Best known for serving gourmet sausages made from exotic meats, Biker Jim's was one of the many places Bourdain loved to eat at in the U.S. During his first visit, though, owner Jim Pittenger gave him four different hot dogs, all of which came with a Biker Jim's Classic signature topping of cream cheese and caramelized onions. First was an elk jalapeño cheddar dog, followed by some wild boar sausage diced with apricots and cranberries, with the latter eliciting an "mmm, very tasty" from Bourdain. After demanding more, the "Kitchen Confidential" author was then served an Alaskan reindeer sausage and a rattlesnake pheasant bratwurst that he called "excellent." And even though Bourdain was known to prepare for shoots by fasting, he couldn't help but admit that it was difficult to stop eating. "I'm tasting a lot of sausage here, but I want to finish them all," he said, before later telling Pittenger that the reindeer, elk, and boar blew him away.
Where's Biker Jim's now?
When figuring out where to film, Bourdain was known to solicit local recommendations, and that's exactly how he ended up at Biker Jim's. During the segment, he said Pittenger's "name came up again and again," before thanking him for "making Denver a wonderful place" and promising he would see him again. It's the kind of ringing endorsement that makes it clear why Biker Jim's remains a beloved Denver icon, even though the two brick-and-mortar establishments he opened after "No Reservations" no longer exist.
However, Pittenger has now returned with a new permanent location at Avanti, a food hall in Denver's LoHi neighborhood. Not all of the exotic sausages featured on "No Reservations" are offered anymore, but the new Biker Jim's menu still has the Bourdain-approved elk jalapeño cheddar dog, alongside an ostrich sausage and German veal bratwurst. There's also a bacon bratwurst, spicy red hot, all-beef hot dog, and a vegan offering, as well as five different topping combinations, including the signature cream cheese and caramelized onions duo.
If you're not feeling a dog, Biker Jim's also has two fried chicken options, which either come with a waffle or Cobb salad. But perhaps the most interesting developments are the dessert and brunch menus, with the latter featuring both classic pancakes and chilaquiles shakshuka. That said, it's probably only a matter of time before we have Alaskan reindeer sausage and eggs.