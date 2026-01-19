Anthony Bourdain Tried Hot Dogs In Denver, But They Weren't Your Average Franks

When Anthony Bourdain returned to Denver for "No Reservations" in 2009, he wasn't expecting much. He had what he called a "checkered, even tortured relationship" with the city, he said on season six's "Heartland" episode, while recalling a past book tour that left him wandering around the city center hungry and disappointed. But his distaste for the Mile High City was about to completely change, and it was partially thanks to a former repo man armed with a hot dog cart and a cream cheese gun.

Best known for serving gourmet sausages made from exotic meats, Biker Jim's was one of the many places Bourdain loved to eat at in the U.S. During his first visit, though, owner Jim Pittenger gave him four different hot dogs, all of which came with a Biker Jim's Classic signature topping of cream cheese and caramelized onions. First was an elk jalapeño cheddar dog, followed by some wild boar sausage diced with apricots and cranberries, with the latter eliciting an "mmm, very tasty" from Bourdain. After demanding more, the "Kitchen Confidential" author was then served an Alaskan reindeer sausage and a rattlesnake pheasant bratwurst that he called "excellent." And even though Bourdain was known to prepare for shoots by fasting, he couldn't help but admit that it was difficult to stop eating. "I'm tasting a lot of sausage here, but I want to finish them all," he said, before later telling Pittenger that the reindeer, elk, and boar blew him away.