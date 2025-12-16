How Anthony Bourdain Chose The Restaurants Featured On His Shows

While he may not be with us anymore, Anthony Bourdain's influence in the realm of food and culture has not waned. In addition to providing indelible cooking lessons, Bourdain took us along on his travels and food adventures all over the world in his shows, the most notable of which were "Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations," which ran from 2005 to 2012 on the Travel Channel; and "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown," which continued the journey on CNN between 2013 and 2018.

Over more than 20 seasons of television, Bourdain ate at restaurants in almost every corner of the world, from New Jersey to Myanmar to Ecuador and everywhere in between. The process for choosing restaurants varied from place to place, but the heart of the decision-making stayed the same: Bourdain's genuine curiosity about the world and appreciation for people.

In an interview with Eater, Bourdain explained that while on shoots, he often brainstormed with his crew about where to go next that they hadn't been before. "A lot of it comes from, maybe, movies I've seen. ... Or maybe I read about something in the paper, saw a film, or somebody reached out with a history and a particular point of view that excites me," he said. When it came to picking individual restaurants, it took a mix of industry connections, internet research, and embracing local reviewers, which Bourdain recommended anyone do when traveling.