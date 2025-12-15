How Anthony Bourdain Was Able To Eat So Much Food While Filming

Seeing the world of food through Anthony Bourdain's eyes was a moving and exciting experience. His passion was apparent in the words he spoke and the actions he took. You could see it on his face when he tried a truly transcendent dish in a far-away land. His show "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" did what a good food show should do by making you feel as if you were with him, and making you wish you could taste those dishes for yourself. But, like all TV, there was a mixture of the polished product you see on screen and the behind-the-scenes magic that made it all come together. When it came to Bourdain, one of the big questions for many people was how he was able to eat all of that delicious food all of the time. The answer is that he didn't eat it all the time. Strict scheduling and fasting was the trick.

As glorious as it would be to visit decadent food cities and indulge in the best dishes far and wide, it's hardly a practical way to live one's life. Never mind the financial burden, simply eating the most rich, delicious, and hearty foods in several places throughout the day would take its toll on your body. To prepare for a full schedule of tasting different dishes on camera, Anthony Bourdain would occasionally fast in the days leading up to filming, according to People.