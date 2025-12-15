How Anthony Bourdain Was Able To Eat So Much Food While Filming
Seeing the world of food through Anthony Bourdain's eyes was a moving and exciting experience. His passion was apparent in the words he spoke and the actions he took. You could see it on his face when he tried a truly transcendent dish in a far-away land. His show "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" did what a good food show should do by making you feel as if you were with him, and making you wish you could taste those dishes for yourself. But, like all TV, there was a mixture of the polished product you see on screen and the behind-the-scenes magic that made it all come together. When it came to Bourdain, one of the big questions for many people was how he was able to eat all of that delicious food all of the time. The answer is that he didn't eat it all the time. Strict scheduling and fasting was the trick.
As glorious as it would be to visit decadent food cities and indulge in the best dishes far and wide, it's hardly a practical way to live one's life. Never mind the financial burden, simply eating the most rich, delicious, and hearty foods in several places throughout the day would take its toll on your body. To prepare for a full schedule of tasting different dishes on camera, Anthony Bourdain would occasionally fast in the days leading up to filming, according to People.
Eating with Anthony
The idea of fasting before eating a big meal is nothing new. Some might do it before indulging in a buffet. The same behavior can even be seen in the world of competitive eating — those guys who polish off a few dozen pizzas or pies definitely don't have a big breakfast that morning. In fact, hot-dog-eating champ Joey Chestnut won't eat solid food for 48 hours before a big competition.
It's not clear exactly what Bourdain's eating schedule was, but the idea of intermittent fasting is fairly common as a method of weight management. He probably wasn't following this technique for weight management specifically, but the principle behind fasting still applies. Humans adapted long ago to eat on irregular schedules. The idea of having three meals a day is a relatively new invention given that in the past, many ate smaller meals and dined less frequently. That said, those who fast intermittently might only eat during a small window each day, or they may skip meals altogether on certain days. While this may sound uncomfortable or dangerous, it can be done in a healthy way and may provide benefits, including preventing certain diseases and improving mental acuity.
Anthony Bourdain's fasting, however, was meant to keep his appetite up for filming his show. The last thing he wanted was to finally reach an exotic destination and not be hungry enough to eat the local dishes that he had intended. For him, the strategy was another bit of TV magic. After all, doesn't everything taste even better when you're famished? Anthony Bourdain knew exactly what he was doing.