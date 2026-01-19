Rust In Your Microwave: When It's Dangerous And When It's Not

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The average microwave should last around seven to 10 years, assuming that you look after it well. But during this time, you might notice patches of rust appear inside or on the outer casing of the appliance. If the rest of the microwave is in good working order, you might be wondering if these rust spots are reason to throw it out.

It all depends on where the rust is and how deep it goes. If the rust has caused any holes to appear in the internal walls or door, the microwave needs to be thrown away. At best, this will prevent the microwave from functioning correctly, but there is also the chance of radiation leakage. You might want to consider ditching your microwave if rust has formed in or around the electrical workings, as it poses a serious electrical safety risk.

If rust has formed on the ceiling of the microwave, even if it's only superficial, it can be dangerous for a different reason. Flakes of rust can fall into uncovered food as it cooks, which is just one more reason to cover your food in the microwave. This doesn't warrant buying a new microwave, but it will need to be repaired.

Surface-level rust that's on the outside of the appliance or under the turntable won't affect the safety or functionality of the microwave. You can continue to use the appliance without concern, but treating the rust before it spreads will ensure that your microwave will last as long as possible.