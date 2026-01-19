Don't Ignore This Hidden Space In Your Kitchen — Use It For Storage

Anyone who has a small kitchen knows that there is literally no room for wasted space. There are so many spaces that you should make use of, including underneath the sink, on the walls of your cabinets, and vertical space on empty walls. However, one of the most innovative storage opportunities, per Nola Organizers' Olivia Parks, requires you not to look up or into cabinets, but down to the ground underneath them.

Parks recommends installing drawers in your toe kick boards — which is the space between your cabinet drawers and the floor. It's an underutilized space in the kitchen for most people, but renovating it and adding pull-out drawers opens up a unique opportunity and spot for your kitchen essentials. In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, Parks said: "They're perfect for storing items you don't use daily and don't want taking up space in your main drawers, but still want easy access to." She claims that her clients use them for everything from junk drawer items to snacks.

Besides adding in extra storage space, toe kick drawers also blend in well with the rest of your cabinets. To increase their functionality even more, you can also have a step installed on the top of the drawer, allowing you to stand on it while you work.