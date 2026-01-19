Don't Ignore This Hidden Space In Your Kitchen — Use It For Storage
Anyone who has a small kitchen knows that there is literally no room for wasted space. There are so many spaces that you should make use of, including underneath the sink, on the walls of your cabinets, and vertical space on empty walls. However, one of the most innovative storage opportunities, per Nola Organizers' Olivia Parks, requires you not to look up or into cabinets, but down to the ground underneath them.
Parks recommends installing drawers in your toe kick boards — which is the space between your cabinet drawers and the floor. It's an underutilized space in the kitchen for most people, but renovating it and adding pull-out drawers opens up a unique opportunity and spot for your kitchen essentials. In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, Parks said: "They're perfect for storing items you don't use daily and don't want taking up space in your main drawers, but still want easy access to." She claims that her clients use them for everything from junk drawer items to snacks.
Besides adding in extra storage space, toe kick drawers also blend in well with the rest of your cabinets. To increase their functionality even more, you can also have a step installed on the top of the drawer, allowing you to stand on it while you work.
Don't miss out on this storage opportunity
There are many important considerations to make when deciding if adding toe kick board drawers is right for you and your space. For one, these drawers are installed on the bottom of your cabinets, so those with limited mobility or who cannot bend down well may not be able to make use of them. Their height is typically between 3 and 4 inches, meaning that large items and awkwardly shaped pans will need to be stored elsewhere. Toe kick drawers can be installed in pre-made cabinets or custom cabinetry, but you may need to hire a professional to ensure that you get the right dimensions and that the drawer moves as optimally and easily as you need it to.
Although this might seem like a pretty pricey addition to your space, it's actually one of the most affordable storage solutions you can employ. Obviously, the price is going to depend on the depth of the cabinets, but ready-to-install toe kick drawers can cost as little as $100 each. But being able to have extra storage space in your kitchen? Priceless.