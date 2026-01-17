The Stress-Free Way To Use Your EBT Card When Shopping At Target

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Grocery shopping can be stressful, especially if you're using an EBT card. The Electronic Benefit Transfer, or EBT, system is part of the federal government's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The food assistance program is designed to help Americans stay healthy and cover some of their basic needs, and the EBT card was brought in to replace what were known as "food stamps". It acts much like a debit card, but you can only use it at certain stores and on eligible items. However, many big grocery chains, like Target, take part in the program, and there are some things you can do to help your checkout experience go smoothly.

You can use your EBT card at Target both online and in-person, and all you need to do is swipe the card at checkout and enter your pin. You then select whether to use EBT Cash or your SNAP EBT balance — the first one is for non-food items and the second is for groceries. Any items that aren't covered by the SNAP program, like pet food, cleaning supplies, or alcohol, will need to be paid for separately, so the easiest thing to do is to separate out your cart when you're loading up the items at the register. Put the groceries up first, pay for those, and then use your EBT cash or regular cash to pay for everything else in a separate transaction.