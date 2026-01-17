Brown Spots On Baked Potatoes Aren't Necessarily Unsafe

When all else fails in the kitchen, there is always the humble baked potato to fall back on. You really don't need much to make a delicious baked potato – some oil, a little salt, and an oven rack — and the opportunity to make it into a meal is endless. But at the crux of it all, of course, is the potato itself. Even a delicious baking potato can have flaws, and if you notice that yours has some brown spots, there's usually no need to worry.

It's common to find black or brown spots underneath the skins of potatoes, and they are typically harmless. Different from the freckle-like dots on a potato, which are the plant's lenticels, or "breathing holes", this phenomenon is known as Black Spot Bruising or Internal Black Discoloration and it can occur for a number of reasons. The first is that the potatoes were stored at a temperature of below 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

When potatoes are placed in a cold place like the refrigerator, the starches inside begin to convert to sugar, which causes discoloration. This is completely safe, but it might make the potatoes taste a tad bit sweeter when cooked. To avoid it, just store your potatoes in a cool, well-ventilated space like a pantry. The other reason is much more simple: the bag may have simply been dropped at some point after the potatoes were harvested, whether that was at the farm, during transit, or at the store.