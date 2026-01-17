9 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Plastic Wrap

There are some basic disposable kitchen tools that everyone should know how to use. Aluminum foil and parchment paper, for instance, can come in handy for a wide variety of uses; learning how to use them correctly is essential for anyone spending a decent amount of time in the kitchen, and plastic wrap is no exception. Plastic wrap can be used for so many different purposes, such as contexts where other types of kitchen wraps — like aluminum foil — just doesn't work.

But even if you use plastic wrap on the regular, there's a good chance you're making at least a few mistakes with it. We've outlined some of the most common plastic wrap mistakes we see home cooks make, so you can learn how to avoid them. You may just find that plastic wrap becomes a lot more useful once you figure out how to avoid these common pitfalls. Then, check out our best tips for using plastic wrap.