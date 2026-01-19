Bread Isn't The Great BBQ Joint Side Dish You Think It Is, According To A Pitmaster

No matter the regional style, whether you take it sauced or un-sauced, or what proteins are on the grill, enjoying a barbecue meal is an indulgent treat. While side dishes are an integral part of dining at your favorite barbecue joint, there's one side dish you ought to skip. Tasting Table spoke to Sloan Rinaldi, pitmaster and owner of Texas Q, to get her expert opinions on which dishes to never order at a barbecue restaurant. Although sliced white bread is a staple of Texas-style barbecue and dinner rolls are often an accompaniment to most other varieties, it is less than ideal to fill up on this carb-heavy side dish when there's so much more to taste.

Make room for meat and other go-withs by cutting back on the bread during your next barbecued meal. The sides are key to a great barbecue experience, but noshing on bread really gets in the way of your eating. It's easy to fill up on table bread at a barbecue joint, especially when the side dish is free, but this will only hinder your appetite. Rather than make yourself a sandwich with the provided bread, sampling the meat sans bun will also make for a more fulfilling meal. With so many different barbecue side dishes to choose from, ditching the bread even allows you to indulge in other favorites.