The Best Café Bustelo Ground Coffee Variety Is Chocolatey And Delicious

Café Bustelo is a longstanding favorite in the Cuban, Dominican, and Puerto Rican communities as its original brew's exceedingly strong, espresso-style dark roast caters beautifully to Latino coffee tastes. However, over its nearly century-long lifespan to date, Café Bustelo has come to encompass a diverse array of different roasts that are now a staple in households nationwide. Tasting Table tried and ranked 7 Café Bustelo ground coffee varieties based on uniqueness and flavor, and the best Café Bustelo variety, according to our taste test, is the medium roast. Coffee is a complex drink that starts with an aroma and takes you through a journey of tasting notes, not to mention the mouthfeel, or body. Café Bustelo's medium roast was a delight from smell to swallow.

The description of the roast boasts notes of dark chocolate with a smooth and balanced finish, but in reality it was so much more than that. As we brewed it, the medium roast emitted a smoky and savory aroma that transformed into a bold, smoky-sweet finish. In fact, the tasting notes that hit us immediately were super chocolatey. The first sip was smooth and mellow, but the chocolate taste grew richer with each subsequent sip. A second buttery note only served to make the chocolate notes even more decadent. In true medium roast fashion, a cup of Café Bustelo was ultra smooth, with a lighter body, making it the most sippable coffee overall too. Whether you drink it black or with sugar and cream, Café Bustelo medium roast will definitely have you going back for seconds.