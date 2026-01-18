The Best Frozen Meatloaf Dinner In Stores Comes From A Popular Brand

Meatloaf is one of the most nostalgic comfort foods out there, probably because so many of us were raised on it. For decades, this simple combination of ground beef, eggs, breadcrumbs, and seasonings has been a trusty weeknight staple, with the freezer aisle making sure it stays that way. But with so many different grocery-store meatloaf meal options, it's hard to know which ones are good and which ones end up a rubbery mess. But we've found one that won't disappoint, and it happens to be made by Lean Cuisine.

In our ranking of seven frozen meatloaf dinners, Lean Cuisine's meatloaf with mashed potatoes came in at number one for being "tasty from start to finish," per our reviewer. According to them, the meatloaf contained "those quintessential savory, rich, beefy, Worcestershire-y, slightly tangy notes," while the gravy tasted closer to the tomato or ketchup glaze you find on almost every homemade meatloaf recipe. And even though it was "mostly beefy and savory," the gravy still had "those familiar acidic, tomatoey notes that stood out against the competition."

Meanwhile, our reviewer said the mashed potatoes had a better texture and flavor than ones in other meatloaf meals, with the additional herbs boosting the flavor. With all of these factors taken into consideration, Lean Cuisine's meatloaf earned the top spot for being well made and hitting all those cozy notes of meatloaf nostalgia about as well as any frozen meal can.