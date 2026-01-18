The Best Frozen Meatloaf Dinner In Stores Comes From A Popular Brand
Meatloaf is one of the most nostalgic comfort foods out there, probably because so many of us were raised on it. For decades, this simple combination of ground beef, eggs, breadcrumbs, and seasonings has been a trusty weeknight staple, with the freezer aisle making sure it stays that way. But with so many different grocery-store meatloaf meal options, it's hard to know which ones are good and which ones end up a rubbery mess. But we've found one that won't disappoint, and it happens to be made by Lean Cuisine.
In our ranking of seven frozen meatloaf dinners, Lean Cuisine's meatloaf with mashed potatoes came in at number one for being "tasty from start to finish," per our reviewer. According to them, the meatloaf contained "those quintessential savory, rich, beefy, Worcestershire-y, slightly tangy notes," while the gravy tasted closer to the tomato or ketchup glaze you find on almost every homemade meatloaf recipe. And even though it was "mostly beefy and savory," the gravy still had "those familiar acidic, tomatoey notes that stood out against the competition."
Meanwhile, our reviewer said the mashed potatoes had a better texture and flavor than ones in other meatloaf meals, with the additional herbs boosting the flavor. With all of these factors taken into consideration, Lean Cuisine's meatloaf earned the top spot for being well made and hitting all those cozy notes of meatloaf nostalgia about as well as any frozen meal can.
Lean Cuisine's meatloaf is popular
Unlike Boston Market's frozen meatloaf, which we really didn't like for its textural toughness and sloppy mashed potatoes, online commenters love Lean Cuisine's meal, with one Redditor even going so far as to say that it's one of the best frozen dinners they've ever had. "Meatloaf tastes like the real thing with a tomato-y gravy," they wrote, before saying that the mashed potatoes were creamy with good seasoning.
On another thread, a commenter said they liked how "hearty, tasty, and filling" the Lean Cuisine meal was, adding that the gravy had a "hint of sweetness" and the meatloaf was "thick and tender." That said, they were particularly impressed by the mashed potatoes, calling them "the best I've ever had out of a box, frozen or otherwise," especially with the seasoning that "made it so flavorful, even without all the fat in normal mashed potatoes."
When it came to the potatoes, another Redditor agreed they were great, saying they "did not taste like the instant boxed mashed potatoes at all." They also said that the meatloaf slice was "on the thicker side and had tons of gravy."
With all this praise, it's clear that Lean Cuisine's meatloaf with mashed potatoes is a worthwhile purchase for the next time you find yourself in the freezer aisle searching for an easy weeknight dinner. And if you're curious about what other ones might be good to try, check out our ranking of Lean Cuisine frozen meals to see what else you should pop into your shopping cart.