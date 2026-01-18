The Easiest 3-Ingredient Dip Starts With This Pantry Staple

Always keep a few easy dip recipes in your repertoire. You never know when you might need to put together a party appetizer with the barest essentials. Without sufficient time for a trip to the grocery store or an elaborate chop-and-bake routine, it all comes down to choosing the right pantry staples. The first thing you'll need? A packet of taco seasoning. Pair it with mayonnaise and sour cream, and voilà, a low-effort dip that's good enough to wow any crowd.

Too often, dips are rendered to a monotonous fate, but that won't be the case if you've got taco seasoning. Here, it plays the exact same role as it does on Taco Tuesdays, acting as a convenient shortcut to complex flavors. This hack depends on store-bought taco seasonings, but even homemade blends of chili powder, paprika, cumin, garlic powder, onion powder, and various dried herbs can pack a punch. Layers upon layers of spicy, earthy, and savory warmth, all gathered in one singular spoonful, will set the most exciting tone for your dip.

Of course, it wouldn't be a dip without a creamy base, and that's exactly what sour cream and mayonnaise are for. Both ingredients form a thick, yet spreadable base that allows the flavors of the seasoning to shine. No less important are the tangy undertones, in which sour cream leans rich and fermented, while mayo is mild and subtly sweet. Together, they're the ideal antithesis to the taco seasoning's heated complexity, creating a well-rounded, harmonious dip.