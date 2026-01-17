10 Of The Biggest Refrigerator Recalls Of All Time

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It can be hard to imagine today, but there was a time when people couldn't rely on refrigerators to keep their food and drinks cold. They often had to gather their own ice, when possible, or resort to storing their food in cold lakes or rivers. Thankfully, in 1748, William Cullen demonstrated artificial refrigeration for the first time. Of course, it took time for refrigeration to reach the masses, and most people were still using insulated ice boxes throughout much of the 1800s. However, by the late 1920s, refrigerators were starting to become a common feature in American homes.

But while refrigerators were a game-changing invention, even today's models are far from perfect. Things can — and do — go wrong with these handy appliances, sometimes with serious consequences. Even in recent years, faulty refrigerators have caused fractured bones, house fires, and emitted poisonous gases.

Fortunately, compared to the sheer number of refrigerators in modern homes and businesses, these incidents are very rare. When they do happen, companies are usually quick to issue product recalls, pulling potentially dangerous appliances from the market and offering repairs, replacements, and refunds. Below, we've listed some of the biggest refrigerator recalls of all time.