The Old-School Kitchen Appliance We Don't See People Use Anymore

Long before home appliances involved stainless steel, touchscreens, compressors, and electricity, there was a decidedly different way to keep food cool — one that involved a clever designer, humble sheets of metal, and huge chunks of ice. It's a curious contraption appropriately named the icebox, an almost forgotten ancestor to modern-day refrigerators. This was no fly-by-night invention, rather a carefully crafted one that transformed eating and food storage across the globe in the mid-to-late 1800s.

What eventually morphed into household refrigeration got a meager start by a Maryland farmer and cabinetmaker named Thomas Moore. In 1802, he fashioned a tub out of cedar wood, then placed a tin metal box inside, surrounded by ice and covered with a lid. To keep it insulated, he used rabbit fur and cloth, dubbing his invention the refrigeratory. Moore patented it a year later, in 1803, and invited Thomas Jefferson himself to view and sketch what later became the everyday icebox in countless American homes.

Subsequent versions used insulating materials such as straw, cork, charcoal, mineral wool, sawdust, or even seaweed. A large block of ice perched in the top compartment, creating cold air to chill the food below. As it melted, the water collected in trays beneath the icebox. Local icemen constantly delivered ice replacements, toting in 25- to 50-pound blocks at a cost of roughly 15 cents each. Partially due to icebox popularity, the Tudor Ice Company is said to have shipped 150,000 tons of blocked ice around the world by 1856.