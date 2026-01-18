Costco Shoppers Agree — This Inconsiderate Behavior Should Get Your Membership Revoked

Pretend you're spending your weekend shopping at Costco (since it is the best time to shop if you're after the free samples, of course). You're navigating the wide aisles, the foot traffic, and the temptations around every corner. And then, you see it — a large pre-made meal from the deli section's fridge, left on a random shelf by a shopper who changed their mind. If that sight upsets you, you're definitely not alone; hundreds of Costco fans on Reddit agree that this behavior should get a person's membership revoked immediately.

Leaving perishable items out of the fridge (or freezer) on a room-temperature shelf effectively makes them unsellable. They stay on that shelf until an employee discovers them, by which time the food is almost certainly spoiled. "People who do this should have their membership revoked, period," said one commenter on Reddit, with over six hundred people upvoting their viewpoint. "Ive seen entire shopping carts abandoned," reported another person. "Warm meat found hours later. Thousands and thousands of dollars in food straight to the trash."

It's precisely the food waste element that's deeply upsetting people. As someone pointed out, "There is never a time when this is ok but especially not when the economy is in the [expletive deleted] and there are so many that are going without."