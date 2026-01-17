10 Ways To Use Hydrogen Peroxide To Keep Your Kitchen Spotless

If you were a child of the '70s or '80s, you may remember the bubbling sound of hydrogen peroxide fizzing on an open wound. Back then, it was the go-to for parents who were looking to disinfect the cuts and scrapes that their kids would come home with. Since then, science has shown that it's actually not all that great for a wound, but there's no need to throw out that bottle if you do find one. While it may not be a good option for cuts, it's a great one for keeping your kitchen spotless.

Hydrogen peroxide, two parts hydrogen and two parts oxygen (H₂O₂), is a strong oxidizing agent. As soon as it makes contact with certain organic and reactive substances, it helps to destroy bacteria. It's both affordable and effective, which is why many of the big brands include it as an ingredient in some of the cleaning products that you trust for your home.

The thing is, if it's the power of hydrogen peroxide you are after, you don't need to splash out on expensive cleaning products and brand names — just head to your local pharmacy or grocery store and grab a bottle of hydrogen peroxide. And if you ever wondered what to do with it, here's how you can use hydrogen peroxide around your kitchen including everything from using it as a general disinfectant to removing stains from marble countertops.