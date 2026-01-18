The Simple Sweetener Swap That'll Make Your Basic Starbucks Drink A Tad Healthier

Try as you might to cut your sugar intake, there are some things that are hard to abandon — the occasional sweet treat after a hard day, grabbing a donut or croissant for breakfast, or swinging by Starbucks for a pick-me-up. If you're finding it difficult not to consume as much sugar, just know that swapping it for honey in your Starbucks drink can be the healthier choice.

We'd be remiss to not point out that honey technically has more calories than sugar — about 5 more per teaspoon, to be precise. However, if you're not focused on just counting calories, you'll find that the benefits of honey are far greater. Honey is rife with antioxidants like polyphenols, which fight off chronic illnesses. It also has traces of minerals and vitamins B and C. Plus, thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties, honey is known to banish coughs and soothe sore throats.

Although it does contain more calories than sugar, honey tastes sweeter, so you may find that you need less of it in your beverage. This can be particularly helpful for people who need to keep an eye on their blood sugar level, as honey won't make it rise as sharply as sugar does. A dash of honey in your coffee won't change your life monumentally, but with the bit of good it does, it's a great way to make your Starbucks order a little healthier.