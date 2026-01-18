We Ranked This Popular Light Beer As Best — It's A Staple For A Reason
Even among popular beer brands, the Coors name is a staple. It's perhaps no surprise that, in Tasting Table's definitive ranking of nine popular light beers, Coors Light emerged as the best brand in the heap. The "Silver Bullet" (as it's known to fans) first hit shelves in 1978 as part of the "light beer wars" of the era, when competitors like Miller Lite and Natty Light also broke onto the scene. But, inventor Bill Coors was workshopping what would become Coors Light as early as 1941. It was honed for decades before its debut, and today, Coors Light boasts an Instagram profile with hundreds of thousands of followers.
The golden-hued light lager delivers a consistently crisp, clean taste with a mild aroma, balanced carbonation, and refreshing yet subtle character. It isn't a standout offering, but it's undeniably inoffensive and accessible — the basic Everyman's light beer. As we mentioned in our review, Coors Light artfully embodies the Platonic ideal of a "quintessential" light offering, "With only 102 calories per 12 ounces and an ABV of 4.2%."
Shelf space is coveted terrain in a market as fiercely competitive as the canned RTD bev category, and this classic brand continues to earn its real estate. The price is also very, very right. At a Target in Chicago, a 12-pack runs for $13.99, just over a dollar per can; glowing customer reviews give Coors Light a 4.8 out of five-star average, writing, "Great value for the price for a great beer."
Coors Light earns its lasting reputation and defends its legacy title over newcomers
Every can of light, crisp Coors Light is emblazoned with the tagline "Cold as the Rockies," printed beneath an image of a blue mountain. The recognizable branding is a nod to the beer's Colorado base and high-quality, chilled ingredients. According to the official website of parent company Molson Coors, include natural extracts from whole hops, lager yeast, non-high-fructose corn syrup, and a "two-row lager malt made from 100% American-grown high country Moravian barley," which get cold-filtered and lagered at below-freezing temperatures.
We aren't the only ones biting the Silver Bullet. One Reddit thread raves, "I love coors light, I think it's my favorite beer." Multiple comments mention Coors Light's famous crushability as a motivator behind their shared adulation. Other imbibers praise the beer's accessible neutrality on the palate, "I'm not going to sit here and tell you that you're wrong for liking Coors Light [...] They have a very generic flavor that anyone that drinks beer will be able to drink. This is opposed to things like IPAs where they seem to be a Love/Hate kind of beer."
Elsewhere online, Coors Light reviews on Influenster echo, "Coors is the king of beers I don't care what anyone else says. It's refreshing and easy on the stomach compared to the others. Gives a good buzz while not being too strong. Always taste the same and it's a staple in my fridge. My weekend go-to."