We Ranked This Popular Light Beer As Best — It's A Staple For A Reason

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even among popular beer brands, the Coors name is a staple. It's perhaps no surprise that, in Tasting Table's definitive ranking of nine popular light beers, Coors Light emerged as the best brand in the heap. The "Silver Bullet" (as it's known to fans) first hit shelves in 1978 as part of the "light beer wars" of the era, when competitors like Miller Lite and Natty Light also broke onto the scene. But, inventor Bill Coors was workshopping what would become Coors Light as early as 1941. It was honed for decades before its debut, and today, Coors Light boasts an Instagram profile with hundreds of thousands of followers.

The golden-hued light lager delivers a consistently crisp, clean taste with a mild aroma, balanced carbonation, and refreshing yet subtle character. It isn't a standout offering, but it's undeniably inoffensive and accessible — the basic Everyman's light beer. As we mentioned in our review, Coors Light artfully embodies the Platonic ideal of a "quintessential" light offering, "With only 102 calories per 12 ounces and an ABV of 4.2%."

Shelf space is coveted terrain in a market as fiercely competitive as the canned RTD bev category, and this classic brand continues to earn its real estate. The price is also very, very right. At a Target in Chicago, a 12-pack runs for $13.99, just over a dollar per can; glowing customer reviews give Coors Light a 4.8 out of five-star average, writing, "Great value for the price for a great beer."