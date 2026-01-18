Make The Easiest 3-Ingredient Cocktail With This Grocery Store Drink

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Let's be honest: complicated cocktails can be a real treat but are often best left to the experts when you go out. At home, and especially when serving up a group of guests, the simpler, the better. You want a quick and streamlined recipe that still produces something special and flavorful. There are plenty of delicious cocktails that only require three ingredients, but there's one in particular that's refreshing, complex, sophisticated, and so easy to make, especially with one very available grocery store ingredient you might already have in your fridge. It's the cherry pomegranate martini, using POM pomegranate cherry juice.

This vibrant pink cocktail is similar to the classic cosmopolitan in both color and flavor profile, making it one of the best drinks to make for a Galentine's Day. A cosmo calls for a combination of tart, bittersweet cranberry, sweet yet bright citrus, and acidic lime for its balanced character. The cherry pomegranate martini achieves the same harmony with pomegranate, cherry, and lemon. And using POM juice simplifies your ingredient list because you can check two flavor boxes with one juice. This POM variety is super flavor-forward with the bright tartness of pomegranate, which also weaves in subtle tanginess and earthiness, plus the sweetness of cherry. All you need to add is lemon for some acid and vodka for the cocktail's actual booze.