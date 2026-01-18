Why Foil Isn't The Best Choice For Baking Sweet Potatoes

Baked sweet potatoes are an excellent side dish. You can dress them up sweet or savory with toppings like butter, brown sugar, sour cream, or chili, and their starchy, hearty texture makes them the perfect pairing for meaty entrees, plant-based fare, and everything in between. But in order to get a tasty baked sweet potato with all those fixins' on your plate, you have to figure out the best way to cook it. One of the methods you should avoid? Wrapping a whole sweet potato in foil and baking it.

Although baking sweet potatoes in foil has been a longstanding method, it's one of the biggest mistakes that you can make with the tuber. You should never bake a potato in foil (sweet or regular) because the material will just steam the spud, meaning you won't get the perfectly crispy skin. Instead, you'll get skin that's slimy, which not only tastes bad but is difficult to remove. Plus, there's no evidence to support the idea that baking a potato in foil expedites its cook time.