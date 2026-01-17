The Boomer Kitchen Staple That Turned Jell-O Into Table Centerpieces

From our perspective, Jell-O salads may look like something made inside of a science lab. In post-war households, though, these wobbly towers filled with shredded carrots and floating pineapple rings would make regular appearances, often as elaborate dinner table centerpieces. And while you may wonder how people even managed to make such oddly shaped creations, in reality, all it took was some specially shaped kitchenware that was simply known to suburban cooks as a gelatin mold.

An old school kitchen tool loved by Boomers, the gelatin mold was used to transform simple Jell-O-based concoctions into showy, aesthetically pleasing dishes. Popular during the '50s and '60s, they were typically made of glass, pewter, tin, or copper that was molded into unique shapes like rings, towers, and animals. And they made for easy dishes that impressed dinner guests, especially when all you had to do was dip the mold in hot water and flip the Jell-O salad onto a plate.

But what actually went into these molds is perhaps the most interesting part. Used for both sweet and savory gelatin dishes, a Jell-O salad could include vegetables, fruits, meats, canned goods, and processed foods – sometimes all in one go. You could incorporate fruit and frankfurters, celery and cottage cheese, and even shrimp with tuna to create a (questionable) seafood aspic. And while a lot of these creations were the product of at-home experimentation, these salads were also so popular that almost every vintage cookbook featured at least one Jell-O recipe.