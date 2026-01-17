The Unexpected, Protein-Packed Cheese That Belongs In Your Homemade Frosting

There is something very special about making a homemade cake yourself, complete with robust layers of sponge and hand-shaped fondant decorations. However, it's the fluffy and creamy frosting that really sets a good homemade cake apart from a great one — and arguably, a cake wouldn't be a cake without it.

If you consider yourself an experienced home baker, you may have ventured past the basic buttercreams and cream cheese frostings and into more unique renditions. But have you tried cottage cheese frosting? This ingredient can offer your recipe a boost of protein and a unique texture, all while acting as a great conduit for sweetness.

Cottage cheese is slightly tangy, which helps to balance out the powdered sugar that you add to the base. However, there are some important caveats to keep in mind when working with cottage cheese that you'll need to do to consider for the frosting's success.