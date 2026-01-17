The Unexpected, Protein-Packed Cheese That Belongs In Your Homemade Frosting
There is something very special about making a homemade cake yourself, complete with robust layers of sponge and hand-shaped fondant decorations. However, it's the fluffy and creamy frosting that really sets a good homemade cake apart from a great one — and arguably, a cake wouldn't be a cake without it.
If you consider yourself an experienced home baker, you may have ventured past the basic buttercreams and cream cheese frostings and into more unique renditions. But have you tried cottage cheese frosting? This ingredient can offer your recipe a boost of protein and a unique texture, all while acting as a great conduit for sweetness.
Cottage cheese is slightly tangy, which helps to balance out the powdered sugar that you add to the base. However, there are some important caveats to keep in mind when working with cottage cheese that you'll need to do to consider for the frosting's success.
What can't cottage cheese do?
Anyone who has considered adding cottage cheese to baked goods or using it on other creative ways knows that, while it offers a ton of great perks — including protein and moisture — it can be tricky to work with. When you're adding it to your frosting, you'll first need to remove some of that moisture by draining it over a sieve for about 20 minutes. It's also important to note that it doesn't have enough structure to be used solo. You need to use it along with another fat, like cream cheese or butter, for the frosting to maintain its shape.
Since the cottage cheese frosting is so loose, it can't always be used for a layer cake, which requires a thick and structured frosting. If you did want to use cottage cheese for a layer cake frosting, you'd need to use a small quantity of it and blend it very well before you add in the rest of the ingredients to prevent a lumpy frosting. Instead, try drizzling the frosting on your zucchini or pumpkin bread, or adding a thin layer of it to something like a carrot or spice cake for an added boost of protein and a sweet yet tangy flavor contrast.