The Fast Food Burger With The Most Protein

For good or for bad, there's no denying the fact that protein has become a dietary focus. And though good nutrition and fast food don't usually belong in the same sentence, if you want to hit those macros, it pays to know where to order.

Comparing standard menu items, Fatburger's XXXL Triple Kingburger comes in at the top with a whopping 129.5 grams of protein. The chain is known for its thick beef patties, and with three of them for a total of 1.5 pounds of meat, you can see where all that protein comes from.

Next in the list of American burger chains, though trailing a decent way behind, is Burger King with a Triple Whopper containing 81 grams of protein. Shake Shack has a few high protein options, namely the Avocado Bacon Burger Triple with 81 grams of protein, and the Bacon Cheese Burger Triple and Triple SmokeShack, both with 80 grams.

Of course, you can always up the protein content for any burger by adding an extra meat patty. The protein content of these will also vary by chain. Unsurprisingly the Fat Burger patty size gives them an edge here with 28 grams of protein, while Shake Shack beef patties contain just 19 grams, and Wendy's patties have 17 grams.