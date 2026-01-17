The Publix Premade Dip That's A Must-Buy For First-Timers
There are so many iconic items available at Publix that it can be hard to know what a first-time visitor should focus on. Do you get a Pub sub? The potato wedges? The cookies? Unfortunately for your bank account, the answer to all of these is a resounding "yes." But there's another pre-made item that's often overlooked by first-time customers, and even some regulars: The buffalo chicken dip. In fact, Tasting Table included it on our list of 14 items you need if it's your first time at Publix. Notably, the buffalo chicken dip is savory, but it won't completely fill you up like a Pub sub, making it a great jumping-off point.
This delectably ooey, gooey combo is comprised of chicken breast, Neufchâtel cheese, mayonnaise, buttermilk, sour cream, hot sauce, and various seasonings, and it's sold in a microwave-safe container, which is perfect because you can eat it hot or cold (we would recommend you nuke that bad boy.) Naturally, fans of Publix's buffalo chicken dip can't get enough of the stuff. "Just ate a whole tub of Publix buffalo chicken dip," one Reddit user openly admitted. "Been absolutely killing these tubs of it and I have no regrets." Right on.
"Get some of those Tostitos Scoops, warm it up in the break room, and you will feel your brain growing," another helpfully wrote. "I eat it cold with a celery stick!!!" someone else enthusiastically shared. Some people prefer it hot while others like to eat it cold. However you enjoy it, though, one thing is clear: This buffalo chicken dip does things to people.
How to make the most of your Publix buffalo chicken dip
The internet is wild because you can just be scrolling Reddit and come across one of the world's greatest inventors, and they're just giving away their genius for free. Take, for instance, the innovator who mixed the Publix buffalo chicken dip with pasta and then "baked it for a bit." Or this total poet of the kitchen, who proudly noted, "I take [the Publix buffalo chicken dip] and heat it up and put it on a tortilla with cheese and crushed Doritos and roll that baby up."
On TikTok, one user put the dip on some naan bread and then air-fried it to make a sort of buffalo chicken dip pizza situation. Another TikToker mixed the dip with more spices, hot sauce, and cheese, then put it between slices of toast to create a buffalo chicken sandwich. A third user stuffed the dip inside an empanada dough wrapper and fried it in a pan. Truly, the possibilities are endless, and they all sound delicious. But suffice it to say that there are plenty of clever ways to take your Publix buffalo chicken dip to the next level with just a few simple ingredients.
Elevate your buffalo chicken dip with the funky flavors of blue cheese, or give it an extra pop of flavor and color with green onion, cilantro, parsley, or fresh chopped jalapeños for a spicier kick. Whether you like your buffalo chicken dip hot, creamy, stuffed into dough and fried, or cold and eaten right out of the container, the Publix buffalo chicken dip is here for you, so get snacking!