The Publix Premade Dip That's A Must-Buy For First-Timers

There are so many iconic items available at Publix that it can be hard to know what a first-time visitor should focus on. Do you get a Pub sub? The potato wedges? The cookies? Unfortunately for your bank account, the answer to all of these is a resounding "yes." But there's another pre-made item that's often overlooked by first-time customers, and even some regulars: The buffalo chicken dip. In fact, Tasting Table included it on our list of 14 items you need if it's your first time at Publix. Notably, the buffalo chicken dip is savory, but it won't completely fill you up like a Pub sub, making it a great jumping-off point.

This delectably ooey, gooey combo is comprised of chicken breast, Neufchâtel cheese, mayonnaise, buttermilk, sour cream, hot sauce, and various seasonings, and it's sold in a microwave-safe container, which is perfect because you can eat it hot or cold (we would recommend you nuke that bad boy.) Naturally, fans of Publix's buffalo chicken dip can't get enough of the stuff. "Just ate a whole tub of Publix buffalo chicken dip," one Reddit user openly admitted. "Been absolutely killing these tubs of it and I have no regrets." Right on.

"Get some of those Tostitos Scoops, warm it up in the break room, and you will feel your brain growing," another helpfully wrote. "I eat it cold with a celery stick!!!" someone else enthusiastically shared. Some people prefer it hot while others like to eat it cold. However you enjoy it, though, one thing is clear: This buffalo chicken dip does things to people.