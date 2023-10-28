Elevate Buffalo Chicken Dip With The Funky Flavors Of Blue Cheese

Buffalo chicken dip has made its way to cookouts and parties across the country over the last couple of decades. This creamy and zesty dip is partly inspired by the flavors of buffalo chicken wings, with its main ingredients being shredded chicken, buffalo or hot sauce, cheese, and ranch dressing. There are a few variations of this dip, but we've got an idea that will fully elevate your next batch: Swap the ranch with blue cheese dressing.

Some recipes for this delicious dip use ranch dressing in the mixture and blue cheese crumbles as a garnish. But we're talking about getting rid of the dressing entirely for its blue cheese counterpart. Blue cheese will take your dip to the next level by adding salty, earthy, and funky flavors and a creamier texture. Sounds delicious? Give this version of buffalo chicken dip a try, with our original recipe for crock pot buffalo chicken dip created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jessica Morone. It's got a double dose of blue cheese with both store-bought dressing in the mix and also crumbles as a garnish.