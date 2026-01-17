The Beef Cut To Pair With Prime Rib That Will Take Its Taste To Another Level
For all its mouthwatering grandeur, dishes of prime rib tend to blur into one another over the years. It always arrives at the dining table in the exact same flavor harmony, replayed down to every rich, savory note. While that's nothing unusual for something that's become a fixed tradition, there's no reason it should always be so repetitive. Add oxtails to the recipe, and your prime rib will surprise everyone in the best way possible.
The name might seem self-explanatory enough, but the answer to the question "What is oxtail?" actually includes more than just the tail end of an ox. In modern days, it also refers to beef and veal, specifically the tail that's cut into sections. Each has marrow in the center, surrounded by gelatinous meat. A long braise, for hours or potentially overnight, is how you coax out its hidden depth, in which the marrow, collagen, and fat finally coalesce into pure savory richness and luscious texture.
The oxtail is utilized to make au jus, and everybody knows au jus is the definitive sauce for prime rib. It allows the dish to impress you twice in a row: first as the dripping coats every morsel with its intricate intensity, and again as the fall-apart meat sinks into the taste buds, revealing the beefy flavors underneath. Not to mention, the oxtail themselves also join the prime rib, bulking up the dish with their own succulent meat, decadently clinging to the bone.
Carve out a new spot for oxtails in your prime rib recipe
Start the cooking process by browning the oxtails, either on their own or with other similar cuts such as soup bones, shin bones, or short ribs, until the meat darkens. Then, do the same for your preferred vegetables. Feel free to also experiment with other condiments to elevate the flavor complexity. If you like a more pronounced tang, consider adding tomato paste or tomato purée (which you can also rub all over the oxtails). Try a spoonful of balsamic vinegar to tuck a dark sweetness underneath all that savory intensity, or borrow a little umami from Worcestershire sauce.
Follow up by pouring red wine into the pot, along with fresh herbs and aromatics, and finish with a broth once the wine has been reduced by half. Upon roasting, transfer the liquid and the oxtails to a roasting pan, then set the seasoned prime rib over top. Once done, run everything through a sieve and skim off the excess fat. The liquid that remains, that's your au jus. If you want a thicker, more gravy-like richness, whisk in a little extra butter or beef tallow.
As for the oxtail meat, you might need to continue braising it in the jus to further tenderize for an easy shred. Don't let the bone marrow and its creamy, buttery goodness go to waste, either. Mix it with seasoning or citrus juice, then spread it onto toasted bread as a special companion for your prime rib, or spoon it over the meat as a finishing touch.