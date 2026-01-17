The Beef Cut To Pair With Prime Rib That Will Take Its Taste To Another Level

For all its mouthwatering grandeur, dishes of prime rib tend to blur into one another over the years. It always arrives at the dining table in the exact same flavor harmony, replayed down to every rich, savory note. While that's nothing unusual for something that's become a fixed tradition, there's no reason it should always be so repetitive. Add oxtails to the recipe, and your prime rib will surprise everyone in the best way possible.

The name might seem self-explanatory enough, but the answer to the question "What is oxtail?" actually includes more than just the tail end of an ox. In modern days, it also refers to beef and veal, specifically the tail that's cut into sections. Each has marrow in the center, surrounded by gelatinous meat. A long braise, for hours or potentially overnight, is how you coax out its hidden depth, in which the marrow, collagen, and fat finally coalesce into pure savory richness and luscious texture.

The oxtail is utilized to make au jus, and everybody knows au jus is the definitive sauce for prime rib. It allows the dish to impress you twice in a row: first as the dripping coats every morsel with its intricate intensity, and again as the fall-apart meat sinks into the taste buds, revealing the beefy flavors underneath. Not to mention, the oxtail themselves also join the prime rib, bulking up the dish with their own succulent meat, decadently clinging to the bone.