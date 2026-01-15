10 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Making Homemade Clam Chowder

Creamy New England clam chowder: It's one of the best dishes when you're craving seafood and something hearty simultaneously. The slight chewiness of the clams, the creaminess of the sauce, and tender vegetables come together to create a sippable soup that'll keep you warm during the coldest months of the year while highlighting the fresh flavor of the ocean. But let's be honest: Clam chowder isn't exactly the easiest dish to make at home, especially if you're not well-versed in cooking seafood. Therefore, there are a lot of ways in which it's easy to make mistakes when you're trying to prepare a big batch of clam chowder.

We want to make sure you avoid those mistakes, though, so you end up with a bowl of clam chowder that tastes way better than anything you could ever get from a can. That's exactly why we consulted clam chowder experts like Chef Reid Shilling, executive chef and partner of Cowbell Seafood & Oyster at Union Market in Washington, DC; Chef Chris Ibarra from The Edgewood Tahoe Resort; Chef Monique Mickle, executive chef at The Darling Oyster Bar in Charleston, South Carolina; and Chef Dan Witwer, executive chef at The Darling Oyster Bar in Savannah, Georgia, to give us the 411 on the most common mistake people make with homemade clam chowder. Once you know that you should avoid these mistakes, you can guarantee a better chowder every time.