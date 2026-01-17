How Much It Costs To Become A Chick-Fil-A Signature Member
Chick-fil-A, the home of sweet and savory fried chicken and those cute, "promootional" mascots (sorry), is also the home to an exclusive rewards program called Chick-fil-A One. Every bite adds up, and the cost to become a top-tier member of their highest order — the Chick-fil-A Signature Member — is $873.73. That's just enough to bump you over 10,000 points (10,001 points to be exact) and enter the top coveted tier. Those waffle fries and nuggets can add up fast at Chick-fil-A, so you may be able to hit top status sooner than you think.
Whether it's a spicy chicken sandwich and banana pudding milkshake or a pack of mini chicken biscuits, the point system awards 10 points for every dollar spent on food and beveragesand you must accumulate the points in one year. After signing up through the app, you'll first become a Chick-fil-A One Member, and you'll automatically receive a reward on your birthday. Once you accumulate 200 points, you begin to earn free rewards, like an Icedream cone. Sandwiches and larger items start around 1000 points. Once you reach 1000 points, you are now a Chick-fil-A One Silver Member. At this tier, you earn 11 points per dollar and you can gift rewards to others, as well as donate a meal to other members. Just don't forget the one Chick-fil-A tip for a hot and fresh order every time you decide to rack up those points.
Signature rewards: what you get and how to maximize it
At 4,000 points you move up to becoming a Chick-fil-A One Red Member, and every dollar you spend now earns 12 points. Once you reach 10,000 points, you've made it! You are now a Chick-fil-A One Signature Member. You've earned plenty of points to redeem items like the best chicken sandwich on Chick-fil-A's menu (hint: It's the Deluxe), but this status allows you to redeem a few exclusive things, too — like a 30-count nugget tray for 2500 points. Signature members also receive exclusive details about new items. Here's how much you have to spend per week to get there.
Spread out over a year, it translates to roughly $72.81 per month, or about $16.83 per week. This breakdown shows that even casual fans can feasibly reach Signature status without feeling like they're splurging excessively. With more than 50 million members, we ranked Chick-fil-A One as our number one fast-food loyalty app for good reasons. In addition to earning points on qualifying purchases, members not only receive a birthday reward at every tier, but they can save their favorite menu items and restaurant locations for faster ordering. The Chick-fil-A app also allows members to order and pay ahead, skip lines, and store your own payment methods. Oh, there are Signature Surprises, too. These perks include chances to claim curated Chick-fil-A apparel, along with free swag, and tours at the company's Atlanta Support Center.