If You Want To Eat More Veggies At Breakfast, This Hearty Scramble Delivers

When trying to get in the CDC-recommended 2 to 3 cups of veggies per day, you don't have to leave the food group for lunch or dinner time alone. A filling, savory breakfast is always a perfect way to start the day, and a veggie-rich egg scramble is just the meal for the task.

If you are looking for a healthy breakfast, recipe developer Ksenia Prints' hearty winter vegetable egg scramble is the ideal dish. The scramble starts with onions that are partially caramelized and features sweet potatoes. While the two ingredients do provide a honeyed touch, their earthy side complements the balanced breakfast. "The onion, sweet potato, broccoli, and kale form the vegetable base, the eggs bind everything together when scrambled, and the feta cheese adds tang," Prints writes.

The savory-sweet dish makes for a filling breakfast, and the best part is that it doesn't take too long to put together. Caramelizing onions is usually a lengthy task, but Prints shortens it by sauteing the alliums on medium heat for a short while before letting them sit on low for 10 minutes. From there, the dish is smooth sailing. Cook the sweet potatoes and broccoli and allow them to soften before following up with the kale. Once the greens are tender, throw in the whisked eggs, followed by salt, pepper, and as much feta as you desire.