If You Want To Eat More Veggies At Breakfast, This Hearty Scramble Delivers
When trying to get in the CDC-recommended 2 to 3 cups of veggies per day, you don't have to leave the food group for lunch or dinner time alone. A filling, savory breakfast is always a perfect way to start the day, and a veggie-rich egg scramble is just the meal for the task.
If you are looking for a healthy breakfast, recipe developer Ksenia Prints' hearty winter vegetable egg scramble is the ideal dish. The scramble starts with onions that are partially caramelized and features sweet potatoes. While the two ingredients do provide a honeyed touch, their earthy side complements the balanced breakfast. "The onion, sweet potato, broccoli, and kale form the vegetable base, the eggs bind everything together when scrambled, and the feta cheese adds tang," Prints writes.
The savory-sweet dish makes for a filling breakfast, and the best part is that it doesn't take too long to put together. Caramelizing onions is usually a lengthy task, but Prints shortens it by sauteing the alliums on medium heat for a short while before letting them sit on low for 10 minutes. From there, the dish is smooth sailing. Cook the sweet potatoes and broccoli and allow them to soften before following up with the kale. Once the greens are tender, throw in the whisked eggs, followed by salt, pepper, and as much feta as you desire.
Customize your egg scramble with different vegetables
The medley of herbaceous kale, sweet potatoes, and broccoli definitely makes this recipe a hit, but using your favorite vegetables is the best method for making the scramble. "The beauty of a veggie scramble is that it's endlessly customizable in accordance with what you have on hand, what you love to eat, or what's in season," Prints writes.
Hardy winter vegetables definitely add to the coziness of the dish, but pairing a summery vegetable scramble with Greek savory pancakes is heavenly. Vegetables common in the Mediterranean diet, like eggplants, tomatoes, beets, and arugula, are the perfect pair to the scallion, parsley, and mint-filled pancakes. The light herbs complement the blend of bright, sweet vegetables, and the feta fits well with the Greek pancakes. You can serve the scramble on top of the pancakes, or serve it as a side with a drizzle of tahini or a scoop of tzatziki.
Customizing the vegetable scramble also works well when making a breakfast pizza. Top off a kale, russet potato, and caramelized onion egg scramble with cooked chorizo and hot honey, or make the scramble with bell peppers, zucchini, spinach, mushrooms, and crispy tofu.