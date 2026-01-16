Stir This Pantry Staple In Store-Bought Muffin Mix And They'll Taste Homemade

While fresh-baked homemade muffins taste amazing for breakfast, let's be real — sometimes a box of store-bought muffin mix is more ... realistic. But the good news is, a time-saving, boxed mix doesn't mean you have to sacrifice flavor. There are plenty of ways to make boxed muffin mix taste homemade, and one of our favorite tricks involves a pantry staple you likely already have on hand: extract. Adding something as simple as a couple of teaspoons of vanilla extract to the muffin mix can lift the flavor and impart a more balanced and complex taste. The concentrated aromatics and flavors, whether that be vanilla, coconut, almond, or other popular extracts, can transform the best and worst store-bought mixes to taste more homemade — even the ones with rather one-dimensional or sweet flavor profiles.

A touch of lemon extract can add brightness to an average blueberry muffin, or cover up some of the off notes from high-intensity sweeteners or flavors sometimes present in boxed mixes. Some quality vanilla or coconut extract can add a pleasant depth to your favorite mix, or balance the hearty taste of protein or whole wheat muffin mix varieties. Some peppermint extract can give a store-bought chocolate muffin mix a holiday twist. Whatever extract you choose, the baked result will showcase all the convenience of a mix, plus the added flavor intrigue of a scratch-made breakfast treat.